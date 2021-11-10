WARN NOTICE: Luminant in Tatum to lay off 160 employees day after Christmas

The plant was established in the late 70s and currently generates enough electricity to power over 450,000 homes, according to Luminant.

TATUM, Texas — Luminant Mining will lay off 160 workers from their Martin Lake Liberty mine in Tatum on Dec. 26, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification released by the Texas Workforce Commission today.

Luminant operates the Liberty coal mine and Martin Lake power plant in Tatum. The plant was established in the late 70s and currently generates enough electricity to power over 450,000 homes, according to Luminant.