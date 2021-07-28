CDC: Majority of East Texas counties have 'high levels' of COVID-19 transmission

Only three East Teas counties are currently not considered having a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC.

TYLER, Texas — This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its mask guidance to recommend even vaccinated people in certain areas of the country should put their masks back on while in public, indoor settings as COVID-19 transmission rates increase.

A majority of East Texas counties now have a high level of community transmission, according to the map put together by the CDC which identifies nationwide community spread levels.

So, what does this designation mean for the Piney Woods? Well, it means the new mask guidance from the CDC is directed toward our area, among others across the nation.

Only three East Teas counties are currently not considered as having a high level of COVID-19 transmission: Fannin County, Red River County and Shelby County. Although they are not in the most critical category, they have still been identified as having a substantial amount of community spread.

According to the CDC, the risk of COVID-19 infection, severe disease and death is reduced for fully-vaccinated people. Though they happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, some infections do occur among the fully-vaccinated.

"Fully-vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can transmit it to others," said the CDC. "Therefore, fully-vaccinated people can further reduce their risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and transmitting it to others by wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission. Wearing a mask in public is most important for people who are immunocompromised. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated."

Those at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19 include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.

Members of the household who are unvaccinated include any adults who have not completed vaccination, who cannot be vaccinated, and those who are not eligible for vaccines, including children less than 12.

The CDC says fully-vaccinated people should also continue to wear a mask where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance, and in correctional facilities and homeless shelters. Prevention measures are still recommended for unvaccinated people.

The CDC also recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.