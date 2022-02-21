Man accused of breaking into homes with gun, machete in Henderson County arrested

Gun Barrel City police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A 25-year-old man accused of breaking into multiple homes with a handgun and machete in Gun Barrel City was arrested Saturday.

The Gun Barrel City Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a man that was shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Wildwind Street in the Tammarck subdivision just before 7 a.m.

Witnesses reported a man, who lived next door, was yelling at a home and was shooting at the residence with handgun. Police officers noticed several bullet holes and recovered multiple casings, police said.

The individual, who was later identified as Dalton Lane Cubine, fled on foot west of the location, according to a witness. More reports of a man with a gun came to the police department.

Cubine was found in the 200 block of Maple Valley after another resident called police to say her home was broken into by a man with a handgun and machete, according to police.

Police said Cubine broke a window and entered the home, where he barricaded himself. Gun Barrel City police requested help from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Cubine exited the residence in about 30 minutes, police said.

Officers recovered the handgun and machete at the residence. Cubine is charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm/felon, two counts of aggravated assault/deadly weapon and two counts of burglary of a habitation.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail as of Monday on bonds totaling $600,000.

In addition to those homes, another resident of the subdivision told police Cubine entered his residence through an unlocked back sliding door and pointed a handgun at him. Following a struggle, Cubine fled from the home before his arrest, police said.