Man accused of killing woman, kidnapping infant in Van Zandt County jailed

On Aug. 12, Hicks shot himself in the head and was taken to a Dallas hospital.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Forney man accused of killing a woman, kidnapping her infant and leading police on a high speed chase in Van Zandt County in August has been arrested.

Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Wednesday on charges of murder, abandonment/endangerment of a child and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to jail records.

He is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Alyssa Beth Flores, of Wills Point.

Edgewood police said officers responded to the 400 block of Downs Street in Edgewood regarding shots fired. Flores was pronounced dead on the scene and police said a 5-month-old was taken from the scene.

They received a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting while enroute.

A Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office investigator and Wills Point officer saw the vehicle moving westbound on Highway 80. After trying to make a traffic stop, police said Hicks' vehicle accelerated.

During the pursuit, officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the pursuit continued south on FM 2965 to Interstate 20. Police said he then drove west bound at over 120 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulders and weaving in and out of traffic.

Edgewood police said the suspect vehicle took the Spur exit toward Terrell/Forney. The pursuit ended on Highway 80 east of gateway bridge after spikes were deployed.