AUTHORITIES: East Texas man arrested after leading official on chase with teen runaway in stolen vehicle

The suspect was booked into the Smith County Jail on multiple charges.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after officials say he led authorities on a chase with a teen runaway in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public, around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, a trooper attempted to stop a pickup traveling south on US 271 in Tyler for a traffic violation.

DPS says the driver, later identified as John A. Williams, 39, of Larue, refused to stop, attempting to evade officers.

Officials say Williams then abandoned the pickup and ran away before being taken into custody near County Road 3187 just east of Timber Creek Rd.

A 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle was determined to be a runaway and was released to Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS).

DPS says the pickup Williams was driving was reported stolen out of Van Zandt County.

Williams was booked into the Smith County Jail on the following charges: