WARRANT: Man arrested after Longview woman found strangled, covered in bleach

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman found dead this past week had been strangled and covered in bleach, according to the arrest warrant for a man described as her ex-boyfriend.

Dontrey Walker 24, of Longview remained Monday in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $500,000.

Longview officers responded at about 5 p.m. June 15 to the 100 block of Sydney Street for a welfare check, police said. Officers found Paige Martin, 22, dead inside a home.

According to court documents, Martin was found with “ligature marks around her neck, and bleach poured over her.”