Longview man jailed on capital murder charge

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 25-year-old Longview man was booked Tuesday into Gregg County Jail on capital murder and other charges.

Davadius J. Thomas remained jailed Wednesday on bonds totaling $1.25 million. He was booked on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with citations of driving while license invalid and unrestrained child under 8.

It was not clear Wednesday morning from what incident the charges stemmed. Online jail records showed an offense date of Sunday on the aggravated assault charge, but it did not list one for the capital murder charge.