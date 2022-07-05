Police: East Texas inmate kicked, hit, bit, threatened jail staff while interfering with fellow inmate's medical care

Police said that after Calhoun was restrained, he threatened to kill the jail employees' children and burn down their homes.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas inmate is facing additionally charges after jail staff say he kicked, hit and bit employees along with threatening to kill their children during a confrontation this past weekend.

Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores said in a Facebook post that jail staff members were responding to a medical request Sunday morning by another inmate when Davon Reginald Calhoun, 28, of Palestine, confronted staff.

Calhoun, who was in the Anderson County Jail for an assault/family violence charge, threatened and interfered with sheriff's office personnel while they tried to care for the other inmate, Flores said.

When trying to move Calhoun, he resisted aggressively and kicked a female staff member in the face. He also struck a male staff member twice in the face and bit the male staffer twice on the arm, according to the sheriff's office statement.

Police said that after Calhoun was restrained, he threatened to kill the jail employees' children and burn down their homes.