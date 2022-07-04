1 arrested for murder after Palestine weekend shooting

Police are withholding the victim's name at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, is in the Anderson County Jail on a $800,000 bond after police say he shot a man outside of a residence.

According to police, officers responded to shots fired at a home in the 1400 block of N. Jackson around 4 a.m. They found a victim and learned the suspect, later identified as Castillo-Machado, fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead after he was taken to a local hospital. Detectives identified the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for murder, police said.

When officers searched a property in the 300 block of FM 19 in Neches, detectives located Castillo-Machado and he was later booked into jail, according to police.

“Based on what we know, the suspect and victim knew each other and have had an ongoing feud with each other," Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I am thankful for the job our detectives have done. They worked all day to get this guy identified and off the streets. Excellent work.”