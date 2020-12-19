x
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tyler

Credit: KYTX

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening.

According to Tyler police, at around 6:15 p.m. officer responded to the crash at the intersection of Van Highway and North Northwest Loop 323.

Officials say a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but died as a result of the crash. 

The southbound lanes of Loop 323 are down to one lane. Avoid this area as officers are on scene directing traffic.

The crash is under investigation. 