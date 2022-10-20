Man sentenced to life for shooting at Smith County deputy gets reduced sentence due to court record errors

According to findings from 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, the records was "unusable and wholly unreliable."

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man who was sentenced to life in prison for firing gunshots at a Smith County deputy in 2020 had his sentence reduced Thursday after multiple errors were found in court records.

Joel Lee Gonzales, 35, was found guilty by a jury last December and sentenced to life in prison, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.

While appealing his case, officials learned the court reporter lost parts of the record, Putman said.

According to findings from 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, the records were "unusable and wholly unreliable."

Putman said because of the missing record, the appeals court ordered that there be a new punishment trial.

However, Gonzales agreed to take a plea deal and received 49 years to avoid another jury trial, Putman said.

In his findings, Jackson said the court reporter said there are no recordings, notes or other ways to create accurate record of what happened. The record in question only had the sentencing portion of the trial.

Gonzales' vehicle was stopped on May 22, 2020 by a K-9 deputy on Interstate 20 at County Road 3111. When the deputy told Gonzales to exit the vehicle, he fired a round from a handgun between his legs. He then drove away.

The deputy chased Gonzales from County Road 3111 to County Road 3119, where Gonzales wrecked his vehicle. Gonzales went into a wooded area and escaped.

The sheriff's office said deputies found handgun ammunition along with other evidence in Gonzales' car. A warrant was soon issued for Gonzales.