Man who twice ran for Longview City Council seat arrested on child pornography charge

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who has twice unsuccessfully run for a City Council seat was arrested this weekend on a child pornography charge.

Bernd Niels “Dutch” Deblouw, 37, was booked Sunday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography. Bond on the charge has not been set Monday morning, according to online jail records.

Details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available Monday morning.