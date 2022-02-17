3-way race for Longview council seat; filing deadline Friday for May election

LONGVIEW, Texas — Ahead of Friday's filing deadline, one Longview City Council race has drawn three candidates, while the incumbent councilman in another district has no opponents.
Friday is the last day to file for city council and mayoral seats in the May election. Longview District 5 Councilman David Wright chose not to seek his third and final three-year term.
Three candidates had filed for the District 5 seat as of Thursday: Attorney Jose Sanchez; Michelle Gamboa, operations manager at Roof Care in Longview; and business owner and former firefighter Bernd "Dutch" Deblouw.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.
