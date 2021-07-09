POLICE: Man who robbed couple, pointed rifle at police dies after being shot by officer in Lufkin

Per LPD policy, the incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin police officer was involved in a fatal shooting early this morning following a call of a man attacking another man with a rifle on North Chestnut St.

According to Lufkin Police Department, the preliminary investigation shows just after midnight officers arrived in the 900 block of North Chestnut St. to find a man standing in front of two mobile homes, bleeding from his head.

The victim and a woman who was with him said they were robbed of their car keys, wallet, and cell phone by an armed white man. The victim said the suspect hit him in the head with the butt of long gun. He said the suspect then ran away down North Chestnut St.

The victim directed officers to a mobile home on the backside of the property where witnesses or the suspect may be located.

The LPD says officers approached the mobile home and found the front door open, but draped with a sheet. An officer knocked on the open door and a man inside the mobile home said, “Come in, come in.” The officer said, “Come out and talk to me please.” The LPD says that's when the suspect came out with a rifle still in his hands.

"Upon seeing the uniformed officer, the suspect raised the gun as if to shoot the officer," the LPD said in a statement. "That is when the officer fired approximately twice, striking the suspect."

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a helipad and flown to an out-of-town hospital where he later died.