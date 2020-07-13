Marion County no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott's face-covering requirement

Marion County is no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott's mask mandate due to the number of active cases reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — Residents in Marion County will now be required to wear a face-covering in public spaces, with few exemptions.

According to Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur, the county is no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott's mask mandate due to the number of active cases reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On July 2, Gov. Abbott issued Executive Order GA-29, requiring all Texans to wear a face-covering in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exemptions.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, for a county to be exempt from the face-covering requirement of GA-29, the county must have 20 or less active COVID-19 cases.

The county judge of a county with 20 or less active cases must then submit an exemption form affirmatively opting out.