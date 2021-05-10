Marshall ISD lifts face covering requirements

Beginning Tuesday, students, staff and visitors are no longer required to wear a face covering in buildings or events.

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD has lifted its face covering requirements for students, staff and visitors.

According to the district, effective Tuesday, May 11, Marshall ISD will no longer require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in district buildings or at events.

“We encourage everyone to make the best decision for themselves based on individual choice and individual needs, but as of Tuesday, May 11, we will no longer be requiring a face covering in MISD,” said Dr. Richele Langley, MISD Superintendent. “As of now, our plan will continue to be face masks optional going into next school year, but we will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 throughout the summer and be prepared to make any changes should they become necessary.”

Marshall ISD has required masks since the beginning of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, May 7, there were a total of just six active cases of COVID-19 among MISD students and personnel, with an additional 20 in quarantine due to being in close contact with an active case. The district’s largest campus, Marshall High School, had zero cases and zero quarantines as of that date, according to the district.

The masks-optional policy would also be in effect at Marshall High School graduation, which is scheduled for Friday, May 21, at 7:00 in Maverick Stadium. There will also be no limits on attendance at graduation, and both home and visitors side will be open.