Marshall man accused of hanging dog by leash, kicking animal with force arrested

Jacob Edwards was detained while the officer spoke to two witnesses who said they saw Edwards kick the dog with force, the document read.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man accused of hanging a dog by its leash on a business door handle and kicking the animal with force was arrested Tuesday night, police documents show.

Jacob Richard William Edwards, 28, is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to Harrison County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit states a Marshall police officer saw a man, later identified as Edwards, with a dog tied up to the door handle of a business. The man walked into the business while letting the door shut on the dog, who was stuck between the door and its frame.