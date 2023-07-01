A neighborhood in Henderson County is looking for a solution for a neighbor who they say is dangerously hoarding animals.

MALAKOFF, Texas — Neighbors in Malakoff are looking for a solution for a neighbor who they say is dangerously hording multiple animals.

Officials say they responded to a complaint to the location and reportedly have already removed some animals from this house.

"They came out here about 3 weeks ago, picked up 16 dogs. And then approximately yesterday, she had 22 Dogs plus 6 adult dogs. So a total of 28 more dogs after they had pick up her 16 initial animals." said, neighborhood tenant Thomas Travis.

Travis says with that many dogs, there hasn’t been enough food to feed all of them. This has led the dogs to find other sources of food.

"We've been having numerous animals that live next door to the Gonzales's that been coming through our community tearing up our trash, eaten animals, livestock, neighbors, pigs, their cats, just murdering animals and hearing shotguns blast going off at night." said, neighborhood tenant Thomas Travis.

Travis says it’s causing chaos for him and his neighbors. He states he’s been complaining for 2 years, and the situation has only gotten worse.