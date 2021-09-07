East Texas murder suspect arrested following fatal crash in Arlington

Latarik Jackson, was arrested on warrants for murder and aggravated assault out of Harrison County.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An East Texas murder suspect has been arrested following a crash in Arlington.

According to the Arlington Police Department, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of E. Randol Mill Rd. around 1:40 a.m.

Police say a 62-year-old man was traveling westbound on E. Randol Mill Rd through the intersection at AT&T Way when another driver, identified as Dangelo Ortega, of Garland, was also headed north on AT&T Way.

Officials believe Ortega ran a red light striking the other vehicle.

The unidentified 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Ortega for intoxication manslaughter. He will be arraigned once he is released from the hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Latarik Jackson, was arrested on warrants for murder and aggravated assault out of Harrison County.

The third passenger of the vehicle was released to medical staff at the scene.