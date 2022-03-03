Medical marijuana pickup site opens in East Texas

It is Nacogdoches’ first medical cannabis pickup location and Texas Original’s first pickup site located in East Texas.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Following the launch of Texas Original’s first permanent pickup location in Houston and the state’s first drive-thru location in Waco, the company is adding a new site in Nacogdoches to its robust delivery and distribution footprint—the largest of any licensed provider in Texas. The new location—the company’s 14th in the state—opened July 9 and operates from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every other Saturday.

It is Nacogdoches’ first medical cannabis pickup location and Texas Original’s first pickup site located in East Texas.

“East Texas is an important market to us, and we want to ensure patients in Nacogdoches and its surrounding areas have multiple options to access their prescriptions,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. “Under Texas’ Compassionate Use Program, we are required to provide reasonable access to our cannabis medicine to every qualifying patient in the state, but current regulations prohibit us from storing inventory outside of our main facility in Austin. That makes reaching patients across our vast state challenging. But as the only medical cannabis provider based in Texas, this is a responsibility we take very seriously. Until regulatory burdens are lifted, we will think creatively about how to serve Texans and ensure all patients receive safe and easy access to their medicine.”

Medical cannabis is approved for use in the state of Texas to treat conditions including epilepsy, cancer, PTSD and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders. Qualifying East Texas residents can obtain medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics or physicians in their area registered with the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas.

“At Texas Original, we define our success by the integrity of our products. We’re committed to a rigorous cultivation, manufacturing and certification process that is redefining the gold standard of cannabis production—not just in Texas, but nationally—ensuring that each one of our customers has access to the highest quality medicine,” said Denton. “I encourage our East Texas patients to visit the new Nacogdoches pickup location to see our commitment to quality, consistency and access in action.”

Nacogdoches-area patients can also continue to access their prescriptions through Texas Original’s delivery network. The company’s 14 statewide pickup locations and operating times can be found on the Texas Original website here.

Texas Original’s suite of gummy, tincture and lozenge products are also available for pickup at the company’s dispensary in Austin, Texas. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original