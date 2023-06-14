Memorial announced for East Texas deputy killed in wreck

McCoy, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck while in his personal vehicle Sunday afternoon on Highway 198 near the Phalba area, according to the VZCSO and DPS.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office has announced the date for memorial and celebration of life services of Sgt. Jeremy McCoy who died in an off-duty crash over the weekend.

McCoy's memorial will be held next Tuesday, June 20, at noon at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall (701 E. I-30 Frontage Road). The service is expected to last around two hours, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

McCoy, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck while in his personal vehicle Sunday afternoon on Highway 198 near the Phalba area, according to the VZCSO and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He leaves behind his wife Tiffanie and his three sons and one daughter as well as a sister, brother, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family (both blood and blue). He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

McCoy started his career with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office in May 2022 as a patrol deputy and he was promoted to patrol sergeant in September 2022. He began in the law enforcement field in 2006 as a telecommunications operator with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office has also teamed up with the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler to set up an account for donating to the McCoy family.

People interested in donating to McCoy's family can visit any branch location or speak with Stacey Middleton at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.