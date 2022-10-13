Authorities searching for missing East Texas woman last seen in Center

According to the SCSO, Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of CR 2565 in Center.

SHELBYVILLE, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

She stands 5'3 and weighs around 165 lbs. She has black hair and green eyes.

Authorities believe Lout is driving a 2015 charcoal gray Dodge Durango with Texas license plate no. GDW4637.