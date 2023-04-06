Authorities searching for missing East Texas woman possibly experiencing medical emergency

According to the TCSO, Ruth Rosser, 46, left her home in Apple Springs, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since. She does not have a cellphone with her.

Rosser stands 5'2 and weighs about 126 lbs. She was wearing peach-colored leggings, a black tank top and she may be wearing a black windbreaker. She has black hair pulled up with either a red or white ponytail holder.



She is possibly experiencing a medical emergency that sometimes causes bouts of confusion and detachment.



If you have any information on Rosser's whereabouts, please contact the TCSO at 936-642-1424.\