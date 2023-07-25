At least $2,000 flies across Fort Worth street after construction worker says he accidentally left wallet on top of vehicle

Betancur has only one message for those who picked up the money: he is asking them to please bring it back.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Residents witnessed, some would call, a "miracle" in the streets of Fort Worth Monday evening.

Money was seen flying across the lanes of N. Beach Street, just blocks south of Highway 183. Drivers stopped their vehicles in the middle of the lanes rushing to catch some of that money as if it had no owner and it suddenly fell from sky.

Surveillance video from one business captured how people got out of their vehicles, picked up the money and left the area. Within minutes, everything was gone.

But where did that money come from? Well, it belonged to Jesus but not the Jesus you're most likely thinking of. It actually belonged to Jesús Betancur, a construction worker from the area.

He spoke with WFAA is Spanish.

“Traía ahí un ‘dinerillo’ tenía como unos 2 mil que me habían dado para el trabajo…"

Betancur told WFAA that his boss gave him about $2,000 to buy material for a current project they are working on just steps away from where the money was found.

He remembered putting the money inside his wallet, but somehow he left it on top of his truck, drove away, and by the time he got to the nearest gas station, he realized his wallet was missing.

“Si alguien recogió algo y me los puede regresar…”

Betancur has only one message for those who picked up the money: he is asking them to please bring it back, knowing that he might never recover the entire amount. But, he does have hope that the good people of Fort Worth will bring some of it back.

The only good news is that someone did drop off his wallet at his house with a $100 bill still in it.