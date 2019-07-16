UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — More than 9,500 Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative customers are without power Tuesday morning.
According to the URECC, crews are currently working on the metering point in Jefferson.
"We have totally new equipment and a new transformer there," URECC said in a Facebook post. "We will have power restored soon for the area."
Outage numbers for the area as of 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, are as follows:
- Darco - 172 customers affected
- Gethsemane - 559 customers affected
- Hall - 886 customers affected
- Harleton - 1,531 customers affected
- Jefferson - 597 customers affected
- Lake O' the Pines - 1,596 customers affected
- Nesbitt - 1,339 customers affected
- Shady Shores - 1,413 customers affected
- Victory - 1,431 customers affected
