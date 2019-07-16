UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — More than 9,500 Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative customers are without power Tuesday morning.

According to the URECC, crews are currently working on the metering point in Jefferson.

"We have totally new equipment and a new transformer there," URECC said in a Facebook post. "We will have power restored soon for the area."

Outage numbers for the area as of 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, are as follows:

Darco - 172 customers affected

Gethsemane - 559 customers affected

Hall - 886 customers affected

Harleton - 1,531 customers affected

Jefferson - 597 customers affected

Lake O' the Pines - 1,596 customers affected

Nesbitt - 1,339 customers affected

Shady Shores - 1,413 customers affected

Victory - 1,431 customers affected

CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.