Sweet Gourmet in Tyler wins Le Creuset culinary product award

TYLER, Texas — A beloved East Texas store has been honored with a coveted award.

Sweet Gourmet in Tyler recently won an award from luxury cookware brand Le Creuset for their culinary retail services.

The store, owned by Tylerite Pam Gabriel, opened about 17 years ago and is located in the French Quarter shopping center across from the Broadway Square Mall.

At Sweet Gourmet, food lovers and home chefs can indulge in their passion for cooking and entertaining. The store is a haven for those who appreciate the art of cooking and the joy of sharing food with others.

"Whether you're an experienced chef or just starting out, our knowledgeable staff are always on hand to help you find the perfect ingredients and tools for your culinary endeavors," the store says.