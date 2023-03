Sign up for a class today!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A new type of therapy has made its way to the Rose City.

Thanks to Certified Integrated Health Coach Erin Kerry, you can now cook away your worries through Kitchen Therapy.

The next class will be held May 16 and will focus on building your own salad. Classes are $55 and will take place at Living Well, located at 16911 Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler.