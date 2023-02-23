DPS: Motorcyclist killed in Van Zandt County crash

The investigation is ongoing.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Van Zandt County,

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, around 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on FM 17, just south of Grand Saline.

The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle, driven by Erick Baker, 37, of Alba, was traveling west on FM 17, approaching a curve in the roadway.

DPS says Baker was "traveling at a speed unsafe to safely negotiate the curve" and hit a mailbox on the north side of the road.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. DPS says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.