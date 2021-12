CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — At least one person is dead following a hostage situation In Anderson County.

According to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores, officials have responded to the area near Anderson County Road (ACR) 309 to address the issue.

Witnesses tell CBS19 they believe the incident began around 1 a.m. and one person has been arrested.