TYLER, Texas — TCU will face Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 6:30 p.m. Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
TCU went from unranked in the preseason to become the first Texas team to reach the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014-15. TCU is also the first Big 12 team to reach the National Championship under the current format. Oklahoma has been to the College Football Playoff four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019), but has lost in the semifinals every time.
Georgia is making its second consecutive appearance in the National Championship, winning the championship last year. In Georgia’s two previous appearances in the CFP National Championship, the Bulldogs have faced SEC foe Alabama both times.
