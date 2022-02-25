Nacogdoches County Jail labeled non-compliant due to exceeding inmate housing capacity

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards said Nacogdoches County Jail exceeded its rated housing capacity Jan. 11 through 13.

In a Jan. 15 report, Texas Commission on Jail Standards Texas Commission on Jail Standards Inspector Michael Gravitt said the Nacogdoches County Jail exceeded its rated housing capacity from Jan. 11 through 13.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the non-compliance report is a result of inmate overpopulation.

"This issue is really out of my control. Our numbers have been creeping up for some time now," Bridges said. "The maximum population of our jail is 292, and we're at 317 now."

He noted that multiple occupancy cells must contain two to eight bunks and at least 40 square feet of clear floor space for the first bunk.

There should be an additional 18 square feet of clear floor space for each additional bunk, the report stated. Each multiple occupancy cell needs to have one toilet and lavatory.

Dormitories can have nine to 48 bunks, and the dormitories must have at least 40 square feet of clear floor space for the first bunk plus 18 square feet of clear floor space for each additional bunk, according to the TCJS report.

Each dormitory needs to have adequate toilets, lavatories and may include showers, Gravitt wrote in his report.