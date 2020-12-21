Nacogdoches Police investigating early morning homicide

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, gunshots were heard by patrol officers coming from the Pruitt Hill Circle area.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the 2000 block of Pruitt Hill Circle.

According to the department, at 2:10 a.m. Monday morning, officers on patrol heard gunfire coming from the area of Pruitt Hill Circle and immediately responded to the area to attempt to locate the origins of the gunfire.

Soon after dispatch received a call from a resident stating their adult son was laying on the floor inside the garage not moving.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male victim with no pulse and not breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Melvin Rogers Jr from Nacogdoches.

Officers found multiple rounds were fired from outside of the residence into the house.

An autopsy has been ordered.