Nacogdoches woman, British native celebrates legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Sharon Brewer works at Stephen F. Austin State University, where the British Consul came from Houston to plant a tree for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Sharon Brewer, a British native who has called East Texas home for nearly 20 years, grew up loving the royal family. She and her family are now mourning after the death of their beloved queen.

"I'm from England. I'm from Ipswich. I moved here in 2003 and have been working at SFA since then, and very sad to hear the news of losing our queen today," Brewer said.

On Thursday, the world received the news that Queen Elizabeth II, who was loved by millions, passed away at 96.

"My family just grew up loving the royal family, and we watched the Queen's speech every Christmas Day. I can't imagine an England without her," she said.

Brewer is the executive assistant to the provost at Stephen F. Austin State University, where the British Consul came from Houston to plant a tree for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

"(The tree was planted) two days ago, which is kind of eerie," she said.

The queen's rule and legacy spanned more than seven decades. She assumed the throne in 1952 and was later crowned in

Jenny Hoover, associate professor of history at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, said the statements coming in from world leaders have shown that the queen had a global impact.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday in a statement “Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace, and valor.”

Hoover said the world the queen received when she was crowned in 1953 was a very different place compared to today's times.

"The British are losing their their colonies, their power is diminishing globally, and yet she's able to walk Britain through that transition for the 20th century and into the 21st century," Hoover said.

For Brewer, the queen’s legacy will live in her heart forever.

"We're so proud of our monarchy. We have so many people come in, come to England, flocked to England to see that. And I just think that that will carry forward with King Charles now," Brewer said.

She said she’ll make sure this now historical tree at SFA continues to thrive on the college's campus.