Nacogdoches woman killed after vehicle hits tree in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches woman died early Sunday morning after her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in Rusk County, causing her to be ejected.

Gabriela F. Bozeman, 43, was driving south on State Highway 322 and drove off the west side of the highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said she overcorrected, struck a tree and the vehicle began to roll. This caused the driver to be ejected. She was not wearing a seatbelt.