National Weather Service teams to survey East Texas storm damage today

A report from NWS is expected to come sometime Thursday evening.

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service out of Shreveport is sending teams to East Texas, including the Azalea District in Tyler, Thursday morning to survey storm damages. 

According to NWS, the teams will review damages left in the wake of severe storms that moved throughout East Texas late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The teams will be traveling to Warren City, a small town northeast of Gladewater, first and then moving onward to the Azalea District in Tyler to determine what type of storm event caused trees to fall and other damages.

