Company to review city of Tyler siren system following brief failure amid severe weather

TYLER, Texas — An out-of-state company is coming to Tyler to determine what caused the city's emergency siren to go offline Tuesday night amid severe weather.
Adriana Rodriguez, city of Tyler public information officer, said the siren system is back online now after a brief failure Tuesday night. The company crews will determine what caused the failure.
Rodriguez said residents are encouraged to get the Smart 911 alert system, which provides alerts on severe weather through texts and phone calls.