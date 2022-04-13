Company to review city of Tyler siren system following brief failure amid severe weather

Adriana Rodriguez, city of Tyler public information officer, said the siren system is back online now after a failure Tuesday night.

TYLER, Texas — An out-of-state company is coming to Tyler to determine what caused the city's emergency siren to go offline Tuesday night amid severe weather.

Adriana Rodriguez, city of Tyler public information officer, said the siren system is back online now after a brief failure Tuesday night. The company crews will determine what caused the failure.