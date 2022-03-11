East Texas restaurant feeling the affects of nationwide turkey shortage

"With the demand of Turkey right now being so short, is it's hard to even get it and we do anticipate running out completely in Turkey this year."

KILGORE, Texas — The holiday season is quickly approaching for families who are preparing their tables for thanksgiving.

With inflation already causing a toll on families, another issue is arising for restaurants and catering businesses.

The issue is the nationwide turkey shortage due to many factors. One of the main ones that play a huge factor is the bird flu.

Earlier this year, more than 6 million turkeys died due to the strains of the influenza virus. Now, restaurants are feeling the effects of it.

Manager and pitmaster at Country Tavern in Kilgore, Alex Gunn said this is the first time the restaurant is beginning to feel the pitch but are finding ways to work around it.

“As soon as we found out there was a shortage, we jumped on top of it, trying to ensure that we could get enough for the holiday season,” Gunn said. “I talked to my food suppliers every day to find out what they have and what they don't have. So I can adjust where I get it from.”

The popular restaurant known for its meats: like brisket, ribs, and barbeque are upping up on supplies to provide an alternative option.

“We do anticipate running out completely (of) turkey this year,” Gunn added. “That's why we're upping the supply of our ribs, brisket, regular sausage, and a jalapeno cheddar sausage as well."

Gunn said they typically get about 150 pounds of turkey per week but due to demand this year, they’re getting about 10 to 20 cases of turkey per truck.

“With what we have in stock is definitely going to be a strain on our holiday supplies,” Gunn added. “Typically both those bottom two racks are full of turkeys we have about half of what we normally have in stock.”

The restaurant is currently in partnership with three turkey suppliers, Cisco, Mini Keith, and PFG (Performance Food Group). Gunn said this help ensures they have enough turkeys to hand out while also keeping the price in mind.

“Our prices have stayed the same at $19.50 a pound,” Gunn said. “We have kept them the same all throughout this year even with inflation. Sometimes it's hard. But at the end of the day, we like to keep our customers happy.”

If you plan on ordering your thanksgiving meal from Country Tavern, it’s best to order it sooner than later.