NET Health now offering COVID-19 boosters for anyone over 18

TYLER, Texas — The Northeast Texas Health District (NET Health) is now offering COVID-19 booster shots to all over the age of 18.

Vaccines are being provided at the Majesty Event Center, located at 900 W. Bow St., and will be open this week Monday - Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The clinic will be closed Wednesday - Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday Nov. 29, the Majesty Event Center will resume its usual operating hours for the COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 19, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots continue to be recommended for those who are 18 and older, and who received their initial J&J dose at least two months ago. Regardless of which vaccine was administered first, the CDC and DSHS state that any authorized vaccine can be used for the booster dose (i.e., mix-and-match).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated streamlining booster dose availability for persons 18 years of age and older eliminates confusion as to who may receive a booster dose. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended these boosters, citing high immunogenicity and few serious side effects as strong reasons to recommend the shots for millions of Americans.

“Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays,” stated Dr. Walensky. “All adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose.”