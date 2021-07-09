"Never a Routine Job": Harrison County Sheriff lieutenant accidentally gets pepper spray in eyes after encounter with aggressive dogs

On Thursday night, Lt. Brian Hill was checking on the security of the Crossroads Church when he heard a noise. Little did he know his eyes would soon be burning.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — "Sometimes, you just have to laugh at the things that happen on the night shift," is the way Harrison County Sheriff's Department started its Facebook post after one police officer accidentally got pepper spray in his eye.

On Thursday night, Lt. Brian Hill was checking on the security of the Crossroads Church when he heard a noise. He turned to see what he describes as two large Rottweiler dogs running "at full speed."

Hill goes on to describe their aggressive behavior, such as bared teeth and "lunging" at him to attack his legs.

Hill attempted to swat at the first dog and get a better position to spray the dogs with pepper spray. When this didn't work, Hill took a better spray at the dogs with the remaining contents of the canister. The dogs ran back in the direction they came, "leaving Brian to wonder what had just happened and where did these big dogs come from," the post describes.

As Hill got back in his car, he rubbed his eyes, not realizing he had gotten pepper spray on his hands.

"You can only imagine that at that very instant, he remembered his training, and knew he needed to get some water in his eyes, quickly, as they were burning!" The post continued.