'A pretty big splash': New Tyler music festival planned for September

TYLER, Texas — A new music festival is coming to downtown Tyler in September.

Troubadour Festival creator Chase Colston said the event, as well as downtown Tyler, are special to him. Organizers are looking to bring in 40 barbecue restaurants from around Texas and have an already booked country music lineup that Colston believes is “coming out of the gate pretty strong.”

The Troubadour Festival began with an idea Colston had along with his childhood best friend of 30 years. The pair had many conversations about “what life would be like” if they created a music festival of their own, he said.