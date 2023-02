The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus.

TYLER, Texas — No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said.

Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this was the best decision, Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer, said of the no fans allowed.