No injures reported after fire at Rusk ISD administration building

Everyone got out of the building and no one was injured, Rusk ISD Superintendent Gray Burton said.

RUSK, Texas — No one was injured Monday morning after the breaker box caught fire at the Rusk ISD administration building.

Superintendent Gray Burton said the fire happened around 7:40 a.m. when the electricity was turned back on after a storm caused the power to go out Sunday night.

He said some sort of surge occurred and the breaker box caught fire. Everyone got out of the building and no one was injured, Burton said.

He said the fire created a hole in the wall.