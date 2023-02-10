Nonprofit offers hope to grieving East Texas mothers, families who experience pregnancy, infant loss through gift boxes

Hope Mommies, a non-profit Christian organization, prepared care packages that are designed to offer a glimmer of hope in the darkest of times.

TYLER, Texas — October is National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month, and an East Texas organization is dedicating its time to support mothers who have experienced losing a child.

Hope Mommies, a non-profit Christian organization, prepared care packages that are designed to offer a glimmer of hope in the darkest of times to help mothers and families experiencing grief.

The boxes contain: an ESV Bible, a Heaven Booklet, Bright Hope, a custom journal, a bookmark, worship music, a handwritten note and a Hope Mommies brochure. There are also comfort and pampering gifts like tea, lotion, lip care, a wristband bracelet, a candle and a custom mug.

Eloise Ghrist, executive director of the Children’s Park of Tyler, said the boxes provide a lot of great resources for grieving mothers and families.

"It obviously provides comfort, knowing you’re not alone," Ghrist said.

Jennifer Roach, Tyler-area coordinator of Hope Mommies, said the group packed 125 boxes on Sunday to help those dealing with loss in East Texas.

"Some will go to Christus so that when they have someone that loses a baby at the hospital, they can give them a box right away," Roach said.