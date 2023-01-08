The Children's Park of Tyler host support groups for East Texans dealing with grief

Eustace residents use grief support find comfort after losing infant, now they celebrate their new rainbow baby.

TYLER, Texas — Starting a family isn’t always easy for everyone, especially for those who go through a loss either during pregnancy or after their child’s birth. Infant mortality is a reality but also a sensitive topic not many people speak about.

At the Children's Park of Tyler, there are multiple grief support groups dedicated to helping anyone going through that type of loss. On the property, there is a place named Alison’s House where you’ll find support groups hosting those conversations that can be overwhelming for most people.

For Eustace residents Haley & Taaron Hall, it’s the support group called 'Rainbow Babies' that helped them find a new light after the loss of their first son Casspian.

"We were a year and a half into marriage so it was a huge strain on us for sure," Taaron Hall said. "In a weird way it brought us closer."

'Rainbow Babies' aims to help create a safe space for parents who lost their first infant and are either expecting or have given birth to a new baby. For the Hall family, their new son Nathaniel is their rainbow baby after Caspian passed at 112-days-old. That's when they found the park's 'Glory Babies' program and now have transitioned over to 'Rainbow Babies'.

"It was a lot of emotions. It was like back to square one again and then we got blessed with (Nathaniel)," Haley Hall said.

On Tuesday, the group gathered to share similar experiences and how they are celebrating their new pregnancies or births, but also discussed the hard challenges they faced when getting to this point of their lives. Executive director of the park Eloise Ghrist said she shares common ground with the people who join the groups.

"It's truly like just a safe space to be able to talk through and sometimes you feel crazy," Ghrist said. "We experience lots of different feelings, but you're normal and it's nice to know you're not alone."

The Hall family isn’t alone when it comes to their loss.

According to 2020 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, approximately for every 1,000 births in Texas at least five infants die. That same year, the state reported the most infant deaths across the country at just under 2,000.

Ghrist said it's why they believe hosting these support groups is very important in East Texas. She's personally been there with the Hall family from their loss of Casspian to the birth of Nathaniel.

"Them and another family just had their rainbow babies in July, so it's just really sweet getting to see them have hope again," Ghrist said.

The Halls said if anyone is in need or thinking about joining one of the various grief support groups at the park that they should take the first step forward.

"I wouldn’t let any fear keep them from coming through the door," Harley Hall said. "I think you should walk through the door and give it a shot."

The Children’s Park of Tyler also offer other group sessions for different kinds of losses as well, to find out more information check out their calendar by clicking this link.