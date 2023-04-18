Oak Forest Country Club in Longview get new name, owners

Since the club had closed, it had zero members when the new owners purchased it.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview country club that was heavily damaged by fire in 2021 has a new name and new owners, who are giving the facility a multi-million dollar facelift.

Longview residents Taylor Carter and his business partners purchased what was previously known as Oak Forest Country Club in April 2022. They have since changed the name to Crossing Creeks Country Club.

Since the club had closed, it had zero members when Carter and his partners purchased it. The private club has signed up more than 300 members since then, many who were members under previous ownership, Carter said.