Church fire extinguished in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire crews battled a church fire in Upshur County Friday night.

According to Upshur County Emergency Management Marc Nichols, firefighters were able to quickly control a fire at Mt. Lebanon CME Church.

“It's not a total loss but heavy damage to half the structure," Nichols said.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

The fire departments that assisted in the church fire are the Simpsonville VFD, Harmony VFD, Bettie VFD and Gilmer FD.