Wooden playground at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches closed until further notice after fire

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The wooden playground structure at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches is closed until further notice after a fire early Friday morning.

According to the city of Nacogdoches, firefighters responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after someone called the fire department about the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. More details regarding the cause will be released when information becomes available.

The Maroney pickleball courts, newly constructed restroom and the Splashadoches Splash Pad will stay open as these facilities were not affected. Splashadoches will be open before closing for the season on Monday.

Those who have any information regarding the fire is encouraged to call the CrimeStoppers line at 903-560-INFO.