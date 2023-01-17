Officials searching for 2 men with intellectual disabilities in Angelina County

Officials said they believe Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard's disappearance poses a threat to their own health and safety.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing men with intellectual disabilities who are considered to be endangered from Pollock.

Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said.

Rawson is 6’ 2" tall and weights 142 lbs, has gray eyes, and brown hair. He was wearing glasses, has tattoos on both arms and hands. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Studdard is 6’ 1” tall, weights 225 lbs, has green eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red dots on the back.

