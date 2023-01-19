1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase

Information concerning the suspect has not been released, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night.

According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH.

Constable Dudley says as the vehicle entered Palestine, the driver went around Loop 256, through Slocum and Elkhart.

The vehicle then drove down Highway 21, west of Alto, as it continued east crossing U.S. 69 toward Nacogdoches. As the driver entered Douglass, he suddenly turned north on FM 225 toward Cushing.

When the driver reached Cushing, he turned west on State Highway 204 toward the Cherokee County line through Sacul. He soon reached Reklaw at the intersection of SH 204 and Highway 84, Constable Dudley said.

Constable Dudley says the driver then made his way back east toward Mt. Enterprise at the intersection of U.S. 259 and Highway 84, by the 7-Eleven.

"Soon after entering U.S. 259 southbound, the case was shut down by some dedicated officers," Constable Dudley said.