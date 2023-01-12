Carthage ISD campuses under soft lockdown amid nearby manhunt

Security and guardians are in place to make sure students and staff are safe, according to the school.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown Thursday morning after a man jumped out of his car during a high-speed chase in the area.

The school district said in a Facebook post the lockdown is under a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the police searching for a suspect near Baker-Koonce Intermediate.

Students and staff are not perceived to be in danger, CISD said.

"Campus and district administrators will be very visible during this time and student movement will be limited while the search is underway," the Facebook post read. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to keep our Bulldogs safe. We will provide updates as they are available."

According to school officials, while under the soft lockdown students aren't allowed to leave the building or go to the playground.